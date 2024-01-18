Tax identity theft 'continues to be a huge problem,' expert says. Here's how to protect yourself

As the start of tax season approaches, experts are warning filers about tax-related identity theft, an issue that often halts returns and delays refunds.

Tax identity theft happens when criminals use your personal information to file a return in your name and claim your refund — and "it continues to be a huge problem," said Eva Velasquez, president and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center.

The IRS' Identity Theft Victim Assistance program had 294,138 individual case receipts during fiscal 2023, up from 92,631 in 2019, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate's annual report to Congress released last week.

Tax-related identity theft has diminished since the early days of electronic filing. But "the challenge is it takes so long to resolve," Velasquez said.

Indeed, victims are waiting an average of almost 19 months for the IRS to process their returns and issue refunds, National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins wrote in the organization's report to Congress. She called the lengthy waits "unconscionable."

There are signs of tax identity theft listed on the IRS website, including a letter from the agency about a "suspicious tax return," the inability to e-file, tax transcripts by mail you didn't request and more.

There are also two key steps taxpayers can take to protect themselves.