Judge rejects Trump bid to hold special counsel Jack Smith in contempt in election case

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment alleging four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023 in Washington, DC.

A federal judge Thursday rejected an effort by former President Donald Trump to hold special counsel Jack Smith in contempt for submitting court filings in Trump's criminal election interference case while the case is paused.

The order to stay the case pending Trump's appeal of an unfavorable ruling "did not clearly and unambiguously prohibit" Smith's actions, Judge Tanya Chutkan wrote in a Washington, D.C., federal court order.

"Staying the deadline for a filing is not the same thing as affirmatively prohibiting it," she wrote.

But Chutkan granted Trump's request that Smith and other parties must get her permission before filing any more pretrial motions.