NBA postpones second Warriors game after assistant coach’s death

Assistant coach Dejan Milojevic and Kevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors talk before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the Western Conference Semi Finals during the 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 6, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The National Basketball Association said a second Golden State Warriors game has been postponed after the team's assistant coach Dejan Milojević died earlier this week.

The Warriors' match-up against the Dallas Mavericks, scheduled for Friday, will be rescheduled to a yet-to-be-announced date, the league announced in a statement. ESPN will instead broadcast the Brooklyn Nets versus Los Angeles Lakers Friday night.

The Warriors announced on Wednesday that Milojević suffered a heart attack at a private team dinner and was sent to the hospital, where he later died.

"We are absolutely devastated by Dejan's sudden passing," said Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr in a press release. "This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him."

Milojević was in his third season on the Warriors' coaching staff, including the team's 2022 NBA Championship run. Before joining the team, he served as the head coach for the KK Mega Basket in Belgrade, Serbia, from 2012 to 2020. He was also a member of summer leagues for the Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets.

The Warriors are scheduled to play next on Wednesday, against the Atlanta Hawks.