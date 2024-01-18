Passive investing rules Wall Street now, topping actively managed assets in stock, bond and other funds

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on January 17, 2024 in New York City.

Passive investment products have long been pulling in the lion's share of money from investors, but as 2023 came to a close they achieved a milestone: holding more assets than their actively managed counterparts.

The total assets under management in exchange-traded funds and notes along with passively managed mutual funds reached a combined $13.29 trillion at the end of December, nudging above the $13.23 trillion held in active assets, according to Morningstar.

While passively managed stock funds long ago took the lead, this was the first time that passively managed products surpassed active across all asset classes combined.

"It's been a long time coming," said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research and one of Wall Street's closest trackers of the ETF industry since it first started drawing investor attention. "Last year with equities it was a very difficult year for active outperformance ... It was a year when you had an initial burst of enthusiasm for a few months, then a pullback and then a rush at the the end. Kind of a nightmare scenario for an active manager."

Indeed, just in large-cap blended funds alone, passive funds raked in a net $192.8 billion for the year while active funds lost $48.6 billion, Morningstar reported. Large-cap growth funds saw a net $38.3 billion move to passive funds while active lost $91.2 billion.