Ukraine war live updates: Russia says Kyiv attacked Baltic oil terminal; Moscow airport resumes flights after drone fears

Russia claimed that Ukraine attacked several Russian regions with drones overnight, including the northwest Leningrad region for the first time.

The defense ministry said Thursday that air defense systems shot down drones over the regions of Moscow and St. Petersburg, with one official claiming Ukraine targeted a Russian oil terminal in Leningrad, the northwestern Russian region where St. Petersburg is located. The port infrastructure was not damaged and no one was injured, the official said.

Kyiv has not publicly commented on the claims. If accurate, however, it would mark the first time that the northern region of Leningrad, where St. Petersburg is, has been targeted by Ukraine.

"The geography of UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces continues to expand," one Russian official noted.