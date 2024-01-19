Apple $3,499 Vision Pro headset now available to order ahead of Feb. 2 release

Apple's Vision Pro headset is on display at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, June 5, 2023.

Preorders for Apple 's $3,499 Vision Pro headset began Thursday morning ahead of its U.S. release on Feb. 2.

The Vision Pro is Apple's first new product category since it released the Apple Watch in 2015. Wall Street doesn't expect Apple to sell it in the same quantities as it does its other products, like the iPhone, Apple Watch and Mac, at least not at first.

"We believe success with the Vision Pro is less about 2024 and more about its longer-term potential," Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring said in a note to investors in December.

UBS' David Vogt estimates Apple could generate about $1.4 billion in revenue from the Vision Pro in 2024, assuming Apple ships about 400,000 handsets. By comparison, Apple generated $43.81 billion in iPhone revenue during its fiscal fourth quarter.

The entry-level Vision Pro comes with 256GB of storage and the same M2 chip that Apple includes in some of its Macs. The company is also selling a 512GB Vision Pro for $3,699 and a 1TB model for $3,899.

It provides a "spatial computing" experience. The headset can serve as a virtual reality display that lets users watch movies, for example. Or a user can pin several different apps and screens in their view while also seeing the world around them.

Apple's preorder website asks customers to use an iPhone or iPad with Face ID to find the best-fitting size.

Apple is also offering a 12-month financing plan. The $3,499 model costs $291.58 a month with that option. Prescription lens inserts can be purchased for $149.

Apple's Vision Pro was first announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference in 2023.