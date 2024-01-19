Asia markets rise as Japan December inflation hits its lowest since June 2022

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) headquarters is seen beyond the cherry blossoms in Tokyo on March 20, 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets rose as investors assessed Japan's December inflation numbers — the last key data before the Bank of Japan's first monetary policy meeting of 2023.

The world's third-largest economy saw headline inflation rate hit its lowest level since June 2022, cooling to 2.6% from 2.8% in November.

Japan's core inflation rate — which strips out prices of fresh food — also fell to 2.3% from November's 2.5%, in line with expectations from economists polled by Reuters.

The Bank of Japan kicks off its two-day monetary policy meeting on Jan. 22, and will announce its decision the next day.