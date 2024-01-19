European stocks open higher as Davos draws to close; UK retail sales drop

The Stoxx 600 index opened 0.47% higher, with all sectors in the green. The chemicals sector led gains, up 0.67%.

European stock markets extended gains from the previous session early Friday, as they shake off downbeat sentiment from earlier in the week.

The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, comes to a close after drawing a raft of business leaders, politicians, central bankers and campaigners. Read CNBC's round-up of Thursday's events here.

Broadly, the messaging from monetary policymakers has been that good progress has been made on bringing inflation to 2%, but that market pricing for a cut from the European Central Bank as soon as March or April may be premature.

This appeared to sour sentiment, as investors pared back bets on a spring cut.

Attention now returns fully to data releases and corporate earnings updates for the fourth quarter, along with full-year guidance.

U.K. retail sales disappointed Friday, coming down by 3.2% in December, significantly more than expected. It was the largest monthly fall since January 2021, when pandemic measures restricted sales, the Office for National Statistics said.

Stateside, the U.S. Congress passed a bill to prevent a government shutdown, extending crucial funding through to March.

U.S. futures were near the flatline overnight. The technology sector drove a solid rally Thursday, after Bank of America analysts upgraded their Apple rating to "buy."

Asia-Pacific stocks were also higher, with TSMC surging and Japanese inflation cooling to its lowest level since June 2022.