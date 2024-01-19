Ford cuts production of F-150 Lightning EV, adds jobs at Bronco and Ranger plant

DETROIT – Ford Motor is increasing production of its Bronco SUV and Ranger pickup, while cutting production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning, the automaker said Friday.

Ford said the production changes are intended to match production with customer demand. They mark the latest cuts or delays to production of EVs amid slower-than-expected customer demand.

"We are taking advantage of our manufacturing flexibility to offer customers choices while balancing our growth and profitability. Customers love the F-150 Lightning, America's best-selling EV pickup," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a release. "We see a bright future for electric vehicles for specific consumers, especially with our upcoming digitally advanced EVs and access to Tesla's charging network beginning this quarter."

The announced cut to F-150 Lightning production comes a month after CNBC and other media outlets reported Ford would slash planned production of the pickup roughly in half this year, marking a major reversal after the automaker significantly increased plant capacity for the electric vehicle in 2023.

The automaker will be reducing production of the Lightning at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan to one production shift from two, impacting approximately 1,400 employees. The reduction takes effect April 1.