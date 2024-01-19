41-year-old CEO worth $320 million: This piece of childhood advice helped me climb the career ladder

Emma Grede didn't grow up near Silicon Valley tech founders or Manhattan financiers.

Raised by a single mom in East London, Grede didn't know "anyone that owned their own business," she recently told Jay Shetty, a former monk turned life coach and author, on his podcast "On Purpose."

Today, Grede is the CEO and co-founder of apparel company Good American, and a founding member and chief product officer of shapewear brand SKIMS. She's built relationships along the way: Her business partners for those companies are Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, respectively.

But she credits a large part of her success to advice her mother gave her when she was little.

"I really value myself and I really value my goals, and I don't think [success] is much more complicated than that," Grede, who has a reported net worth of $320 million, said on the podcast. "I was taught that by my mom, who was very much like, 'Listen, Emma. You're not better than anybody else, but nor is anyone better than you.'"

The lesson taught Grede that she could learn alongside her peers at any job, then carry that knowledge onward when it was time for bigger and better things, she said.