Stellantis CEO says automaker won't sell EVs at a loss like other carmakers

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, poses during a presentation at the New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, New York, on April 5, 2023.

Stellantis won't sell electrified vehicles such as hybrids and all-electric models at a loss like other automakers have, CEO Carlos Tavares said Friday.

Tavares, who has been skeptical around consumer adoption of EVs, said the company is currently making money on its electrified vehicles and will continue to do so with its next-generation vehicles, which Stellantis released additional details of Friday.

"Being in Europe as much as in the U.S., we are making money with the electrified vehicles," Tavares said during a roundtable Friday. "We are making money, and it is in our discipline to make sure that whatever we sell we make money with because, if not, then the company will not be sustainable."

Some automakers, including one of Stellantis' predecessors, Fiat Chrysler, have sold EVs at a loss to spur sales, meet fuel economy standards or build up capacity in hopes of eventually making the vehicles profitable.

Stellantis currently has 25 EVs available globally and expects to launch another 23 through the end of this year.

The company previously announced an all-electric version of the Jeep Wrangler SUV and a Dodge muscle car. An all-electric version of the Ram 1500 pickup is also expected to be released early next year.