Ukraine war updates: Drone strikes hit St. Petersburg; Russia rejects U.S. arms control talks

Ukraine targeted the Russian city of St. Petersburg with a drone attack overnight, Ukraine's minister of strategic industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to Interfax news agency.

Russia claimed on Thursday that Ukraine had attacked several areas of the country with drones, including the northwestern Leningrad region for the first time.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday night urged allied countries to ensure that sanctions against Russia are fully enforced.

"The terrorist state manufactures weapons, including missiles. There are dozens of critical components in each of them that were manufactured abroad, many of which were produced by companies from the free world," he said in a post on X.