Highly successful people share this one skill, says billionaire CEO: 'I use it in everything that I do'

Have you ever met someone who knew the outcome of a situation before it even happened?

They aren't psychic or able to see the future. Instead, they recognize and learn from patterns, a skill that highly successful people implement, according to billionaire Michael Rubin.

Rubin is the CEO and founder of sports merchandise retailer Fanatics, a company that's helped him amass a reported net worth of $11.5 billion. He credits much of his success at building and running Fanatics, which was worth $31 billion following a fundraising round in 2022, to pattern recognition, he recently told life coach Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast.

"It's a really important skill in business, because I think it's predictive of the future," Rubin said.

As an example, Rubin explained how he vets potential employees — gathering data beyond their resumes and job interviews.

"If I like them, as soon as they leave, I go out and start calling people that I knew that we have in common to recognize patterns. To me, 50% is the interview and 50% is what I learn behind the scenes," said Rubin. "Someone could blow me away ... but you find out people don't like working with them. Or you can find out that person was a little bit understated, but they're a beast."

Whether he's making business decisions or playing blackjack, Rubin said he relies on the skill to make good choices: "Pattern recognition is everything. I use it in everything that I do."