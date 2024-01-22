As the S&P 500 enters bull market territory, here's what to consider before you invest

People walk through the Financial District by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the last day of trading for the year on December 29, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

The S&P 500 stock index climbed to a new all-time high on Monday. A bull market — by two definitions — is here. Last year, the S&P 500 rose more than 20% from its most recent low. As of Friday, it crossed another bull market threshold when it surpassed its previous high. For investors who want to get in on the action, the good news investing in a fund that tracks the S&P 500 index is an easily accessible strategy. But experts say it also deserves a word of caution: Past performance is not indicative of future returns. And while the S&P 500 was a clear winner in 2023 — finishing the year up 26% — it may not be the strategy that comes out ahead at the close of 2024.

What is the S&P 500 index?

How can you invest in the S&P 500?

When does it pay to diversify?

The greater a portfolio's exposure to the S&P 500 index, the more the ups and downs of that index will affect its balance. That is why experts generally recommend a 60/40 split between stocks and bonds. That may be extended to 70/30 or even 80/20 if an investor's time horizon allows for more risk.