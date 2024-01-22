Cargo theft spiked over 57% in 2023 vs. 2022, new data shows

Cargo theft incidents were up more than 57% in 2023 compared with the year prior, according to CargoNet, a Verisk company.

"I think we're at an all-time high. I haven't seen cargo theft at this level," Scott Cornell, the national practice transportation lead at Travelers, told CNBC.

Nearly $130 million worth of goods was stolen in 2023, but since reporting cargo theft is not mandatory, the amount is likely higher than this, according to CargoNet.

"Back in 2014, we were taking in 100 or so [reports] a month," Keith Lewis, vice president of operations at CargoNet, told CNBC. "Now, we're probably taking in about 220 plus a month of cargo theft events."

CargoNet's analysis of fourth-quarter 2023 data showed a 68% year-over-year increase compared with 2022.

"In the first 20 weeks of 2023, we saw 41% increase compared to the 20 weeks before that. It's definitely accelerating," Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron told CNBC.

Cargo theft refers to goods being stolen at any point in the transportation journey and incidents have reached unprecedented levels.

"More criminals are turning from traditional crime, [and] the reason why they're attracted to cargo theft is it's very, very low risk and very, very high reward," said Barry Conlon, founder and CEO of Overhaul, a supply chain integrity solutions company.

CargoNet ranks California, Texas and Florida as the top three hot spots in 2023, but the risk isn't limited to the coasts. More incidents are being reported at inland logistics hubs, including Louisville, Kentucky.