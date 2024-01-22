CCTV Script 18/01/24

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on January 18, 2024.

Regarding the recent attacks by the U.S. military on the Houthi forces, an analyst named Gregory Brew from Eurasia Group who is a U.S.-Iran relations expert, believes that this move may trigger more attacks by the Houthis on ships passing through the Red Sea.

Gregory Brew

Eurasia Group's analyst

"I don't think these strikes will significantly reduce their capacity to launch these attacks. If anything, they may provoke even more attacks by the Houthis on passing shipping."

The current tense situation in the Red Sea has led to a widespread realization of the need to once again prioritize supply chain management. Over the past 30 years, the global supply chain has generally operated smoothly, with high efficiency, and people have become accustomed to the convenience brought by the smooth supply chain. However, now as the supply chain is being threatened by the Red Sea Crisis even though it is gradually recovering from the impact of the pandemic, some companies expect that the tense shipping condition in the Red Sea may persist for at least six months.

Honor Lane Shipping, a freight forwarding company based in Hong Kong, stated that its carriers informally predict that the tense situation in the Red Sea may not be resolved for at least six months, and it could even last for a year. HLS is now informing its clients that they should expect continued increases in shipping costs and shortages of shipping equipment, such as containers, until the third quarter of this year.

The Drewry World Container Index shows that container prices from Shanghai to various destinations in Europe and the United States have recently surged. The price of a 40-foot container increased by 15% last week, averaging around $3072, with a year-on-year increase of 44%.

MSC, the world's container shipping company, notified its clients this week that, starting from February 12th, the container freight rates from the Middle East to the U.S. East Coast, along the Gulf Coast, and to San Juan, Puerto Rico, will be further increased. Not only are shipping costs rising, but now, due to multiple carriers choosing to reroute around Africa, the overall shipping time will increase by about 10 days. The delays in maritime shipping are causing some clients to turn to air freight. Currently, maritime shipping requires several weeks, while air shipping can shorten delivery times to a few days. Some industry insiders say that shippers are now in survival mode, just hoping to smoothly deliver goods through any possible means.

One of the world's largest air freight companies, Korean Air Cargo, stated that there has been an increasing number of inquiries recently, and demand is starting to rise. The head of global shipping and port research at HSBC mentioned that the industry generally expects price increases in the next 2 to 3 weeks. Especially with the approaching Lunar New Year in February, many companies hope to transport more goods before factories are on vacation, leading to an increase in Asian exports.

It is also noteworthy that the Red Sea crisis has prompted many shippers to choose Multimodal transportation, such as shipping to the Middle East by sea and then to Europe by air. The CEO of the German logistics giant DHL told CNBC that people need to be prepared for supply chain disruptions.

Tobias Meyer

CEO of DHL

"I think people need to expect that, this year, next year, we're going to continue to see volatility because the sources of disruption are just very active."