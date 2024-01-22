CCTV Script 19/01/24

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on January 19, 2024.

The Red Sea disruption is now affecting specific industries, such as the Coffee Bean Trade. Robusta coffee beans are commonly used in instant coffee, and Vietnam is the world's largest producer of Robusta coffee beans and the second-largest coffee exporter globally.

However, due to the attacks by the Houthi forces on commercial ships in the Red Sea, disrupting the critical channel for the export of Vietnamese coffee beans, transportation costs have surged, and shipping times are longer than usual. This has led buyers of Robusta coffee beans to turn to Brazil over Vietnam for supply.

As of January 24th, the futures price for Robusta coffee beans for delivery has risen by over 38% compared to three months ago, reaching $3347 per ton. If we calculate the price spread between January and March contracts, we can see that the January price is higher than the March by nearly $300, highlighting the market's concern about the risks in January.

It is noteworthy that coffee bean prices in Southeast Asia have already surged by nearly 60% last year due to drought conditions. Data from the International Coffee Organization also shows that the price of Robusta coffee reached its highest level in 25 years in December, averaging $1.35 per pound.

Analysts from ArrowStream, a supply chain software provider for the U.S. restaurant sector, predict that the Red Sea crisis, coupled with the drought in Southeast Asia, may result in a permanent shift in global market share for some Robusta coffee to Brazil. However, it should be noted that Vietnam accounts for 40% of global Robusta coffee exports, and while Brazil's exports are increasing, they cannot fully fill the gap left by Vietnam.

The ripple effects of the recent Red Sea crisis have gradually spread from the shipping industry to various sectors, including production and retail. Leading ocean supply chain advisory firms are warning that the disruptions to shipping from the Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea are already more damaging to the supply chain impact than the early COVID-19 pandemic.

Sea-Intelligence summarized the fluctuations in global shipping volumes in recent years, showing significant declines during major events, including the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and the Suez Canal blockage in March 2021. The graph also indicates that since the attacks on Red Sea commercial ships in December last year, the decline in shipping volume has been the second-largest in recent years, surpassing the impact during the pandemic.

Looking ahead to the global trade situation this year, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, in an interview with CNBC, expressed pessimism about world trade this year under the influence of the Middle East conflict and the Red Sea crisis.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Director-general of the World Trade Organization

"We're slightly less optimistic about our forecast. And we were and I think the Red Sea. And all the attacks and the fact that container shipping has had to divert and their higher costs are weighing on on sentiment with respect to what will happen to good trade this year."

Recent issues have shown that geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East are gradually affecting the global supply chain, raising freight costs, and potentially impacting the global economy. Individual consumers may soon perceive this, and inflation may reemerge at any time. We will also keep an eye on the impact of the Red Sea crisis on the supply chain.