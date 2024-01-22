CCTV Wekly Script 22/01/24

— This is the weekly script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on January 22, 2024.

Donald Trump

The hot topic figures of this week start with former U.S. President Donald Trump, who cruised to victory in the Republican Iowa Caucus for the 2024 U.S. presidential election with over 50% of the vote.

Florida Governor DeSantis came in second, but his vote share lagged behind Trump by approximately 30 percentage points, with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley ranking third. Businessman Ramaswamy, who was in fourth place, announced his withdrawal from the race and pledged support for Trump. Trump's victory in Iowa makes it more likely to recreate the stage of "Trump v.s. Biden" in November. In response to Trump's victory, Biden immediately fundraised on social media, framing it as a confrontation with far-right Republicans.

Regarding the potential return of Trump, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, in a recent media interview, departed from the traditional stance of central bank heads avoiding politics, stating outright that if Trump were to be elected as U.S. president, it would pose a threat to Europe. Differences between Europe and the U.S. would likely emerge on various matters, including trade, military, and climate change. Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, mentioned in a CNBC interview that whether Trump or Biden wins this year, it poses a threat to the market. He sees the biggest issue as the deepening divide between the two parties, with mutual reluctance on issues such as taxation and assistance to other countries. Whether the two parties can achieve "Harmony in Diversity" remains a question mark.

Ray Dalio

Bridgewater Associates founder

"I think they're both threatening for the markets. My biggest worry is whether we're going to accept whether both sides will accept the circumstances, not just the election will do they will go with the election, but whether they will accept the decisions. The acceptance of those differences will each live the lives that the others want them to live."

Sam Altman

Next, let's focus on Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI.

This week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Altman responded to recent controversies. Firstly, he addressed his unexpected dismissal before, expressing confusion and surprise on the night he learned about it. The root cause of this incident was the company structure designed by Altman for OpenAI. When asked if OpenAI would change its structure and become a profit-driven company like other traditional Silicon Valley enterprises, Altman firmly stated that OpenAI would not follow the traditional path. While he is open to structural changes, he believes the key is the "People," including those within the team, board members, and investors in OpenAI, and their recognition of OpenAI's mission.

Altman also addressed two major concerns about generative AI. The first is safety. Altman expressed that the changes brought up by generative AI in the world and work may be smaller than people imagine. While generative AI can significantly improve productivity, it has not reached the point economists fear, where it massively replaces job positions.

The second concern is the abuse of Intellectual Property. The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft accusing them of suspiciously violating the Times' copyright by using articles from The Times as training data. Altman revealed that OpenAI has been negotiating with The New York Times, hoping to pay a fee to display media content on ChatGPT. He was surprised when they were sued, as OpenAI does not necessarily need content from The New York Times for training data. Altman emphasized that any specific content source has little impact on their training.

Kristalina Georgieva

Finally, let's turn our attention to Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions, unresolved climate change challenges, and the macroeconomic backdrop where the interest rate hike cycle has not yet begun to shift, the direction of the global economy has become a focal point of discussion across various sectors. Georgieva told CNBC that over the past year, the world economy has demonstrated resilience, with the IMF's expectations for inflation and economic growth largely realized. Looking ahead to 2024, while she remains optimistic, she emphasizes that all countries need to be proactive. She introduced the concept of "fiscal buffers," advocating for both governments and businesses to prepare for any uncertainties and crises.

Kristalina Georgieva

Managing Director of the IMF

"We should be very vigilant what we learned from the last four years, expect the unexpected. And for that reason, I want to bring back the point of building fiscal buffers."

Using the example of the Panama Canal, Georgieva pointed out that the canal's drought led to a disruption in the transportation of 80 million tons of goods. The world needs to be psychologically prepared for events similar to this. Regarding the topic of when the interest rate hike cycle might end, she stated that so far, the Federal Reserve has been doing well, making decisions based on data. However, there are two major risk factors to consider: geopolitical conflicts, which could affect consumer confidence, and energy prices, and further elevate inflation; and if the tightening policy turns too early, it may also have negative effects on the economy.