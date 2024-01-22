Cramer's Lightning Round: 'I don't trust' Riot

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Riot's year-to-date stock performance.

Riot : "I don't trust it...Stay away."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Robinhood's year-to-date stock performance.

Robinhood : "I think they have too much exposure to options for their customers and Bitcoin for the customers. I need them to get a better base of customers."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Portillo's year-to-date stock performance.

Portillo's : "Portillo's is just a great quandary."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Soho House's year-to-date stock performance.

Soho House : "I haven't spent enough time looking at it, I'm going to have to come back to you with a little bit of homework there."

watch now