Despite high older voter turnout in Iowa caucus, Social Security topic still remains on back burner

A caucus worker checks in voters at a caucus site at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa, on Jan. 15, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump won the Iowa caucus by a landslide, due in part to strong turnout by older voters.

"While the turnout overall was low, 70% of caucusgoers who turned out were over the age of 50, which is unprecedented," said Brad Anderson, Iowa state director at the AARP.

Historically, the turnout at Iowa caucuses tends to hover around 60% and traditionally skews older, he said.

"Given the weather, I think people are genuinely surprised at how robust the older caucusgoer turnout was," Anderson said.

An Iowa poll from the summer showed Trump up substantially, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley tied. The final result showed support for the candidates "never shifted," Anderson noted.

"The candidates would have been better served by focusing much more heavily on pocketbook issues that are important to older Iowans like Social Security, the cost of prescription drugs and inflation," Anderson said. Instead, their advertising in the state largely focused on the economy and immigration.

New Hampshire voters are set to decide the state's primary this week. However, the candidates have dropped to two after DeSantis suspended his campaign over the weekend and endorsed Trump.