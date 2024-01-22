Southeast Asia markets are poised for a comeback with valuations at 'bargain basement,' Maybank says

A woman (R) adjusts the Philippines flag before the 51st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)- Republic of Korea Ministerial Meeting in Singapore on August 3, 2018. Mohd Rasfan | Afp | Getty Images

Southeast Asia markets could see a turnaround in 2024 on the back of cheap valuations and potentially high economic growth, after losing some steam last year, according to Maybank. Improving growth, rising exports, a pick up in manufacturing and a better-than-expected outlook by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company last week all mean that Southeast Asia markets are poised for a better year, said Thilan Wickramasinghe, head of research for Singapore at Maybank Investment Banking Group. "Southeast Asia really is a bargain basement of markets, when it comes to valuations," Wickramasinghe told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

watch now

The MSCI Southeast Asia index fell a little over 3% in 2023, compared with a more than 20% rise in the broader MSCI World index, whose top five constituents are U.S.-listed technology giants including Apple and Microsoft . The MSCI's Southeast Asia index was trading at about 13.21x its 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio, according to data from MSCI, as of Dec. 29, compared with a 16.57x forward P/E for the MSCI World index. Forward P/E captures the value of an index based on its constituents' earnings.

U.S. recession won't hurt ASEAN