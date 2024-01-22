Trump sex assault defamation trial postponed after juror calls in sick

Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower for Manhattan federal court for the second defamation trial against him, in New York City on January 22, 2024.

The sex assault defamation trial of former President Donald Trump in New York was postponed Monday when a juror called in sick.

Trump's attorney Alina Habba told Judge Lewis Kaplan that she was feeling feverish and that at least one of her parents had tested positive for COVID-19. Habba tested negative for the virus Monday morning, as did her co-counsel in the case, Michael Madaio, but Habba said her babysitter also has symptoms.

Kaplan called off the scheduled day of testimony after Trump and the plaintiff in the civil case, E. Jean Carroll, had both arrived at U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Trump, 77, and the 80-year-old Carroll were in the courtroom when Kaplan said the trial would be postponed until Tuesday at the earliest.

Trump stood between Habba and Madaio, with none of them wearing mask.

The judge then brought in the remaining jurors to explain the delay.