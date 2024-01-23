Appeals court upholds 'pharma bro' Martin Shkreli lifetime ban from drug industry

Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals AG, exits court in New York, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a lifetime ban on "Pharma bro" Martin Shkreli from working in the pharmaceuticals industry.

The ruling by a three-judge panel on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came two years after a federal judge slapped the ban on Shkreli for the monopolistic behavior of his then-drug company in selling the medication Daraprim.

The Federal Trade Commission and seven states, among them New York and California, had sued Shkreli in the case.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.