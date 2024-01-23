Asia markets poised for stronger open as investors expect Bank of Japan to keep its policy unchanged

Bitcoin , the world's most popular cryptocurrency, fell decidedly below $40,000 for the first time this year.

It was last trading at $39,690, according to Coin Metrics, in early Asia trading Tuesday, also weighing down smaller peers including Ethereum .

Bitcoin has fallen 14% since Jan. 10, the day the SEC allowed ETF trading for the cryptocurrency. Ether, which has been outperforming bitcoin, has gained 3% during the same period.

"Bitcoin's month-long stay above the psychologically important $40,000 level ends unceremoniously as the approval of ETFs has been met by a 'sell-the-news' wave compounded by capital flight from GBTC (Grayscale Bitcoin Trust)," said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of digital asset company Nexo.

"It feels like Bitcoin investors are running up a descending escalator right now as traditional financial benchmarks enjoy the easier ride to record highs. This period where Bitcoin has to sprint to stand still might well last a few weeks as locked-up GBTC investors finally get an opportunity to exit their positions."

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF is the world's largest, with over $25 billion in assets under management.

CEO of Grayscale Investments Michael Sonnenshein told CNBC last week that most of the approved bitcoin ETFs won't survive.