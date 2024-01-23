European markets head for flat open, losing positivity seen at the start of the week

European markets are heading for a flat open Tuesday, losing an air of positivity seen in the previous trading session.

In Asia-Pacific markets, Hong Kong stocks rebounded Tuesday after two straight days of declines, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose as the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged in its first monetary policy meeting of the year.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Tuesday morning after the Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed 38,000 for the first time ever.