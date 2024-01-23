Former high-ranking FDIC attorney Mark Black pleads guilty in child sex exploitation case

A former high-ranking lawyer at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to conspiring to sexually exploit multiple children and now faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 15 years.

The lawyer, Mark Black, also previously served as president of the board of the Arlington Aquatic Club, a renowned Virginia swim club that includes U.S. Olympic swimmers among its alumni. Black resides in Arlington.

Black, 50, most recently was special counsel in the general counsel's office of the FDIC, which insures the deposits of U.S. commercial and savings banks, according to his LinkedIn page. He has worked in the legal division since April 2013, his LinkedIn page says.

The Department of Justice said Black, who is married and has teenage sons, was a member of "two online groups dedicated to exploiting children."

"The goal of the two groups was to locate prepubescent girls online and convince them to livestream themselves engaging in sexually explicit conduct," the DOJ said in a press release.

"Black and his co-conspirators would covertly record this conduct and share the videos with each other," the DOJ said.

Black pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, to one count of conspiracy to produce child pornography and one count of coercion and enticement.

He is due to be sentenced on April 30. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life behind bars.

The FDIC told CNBC it was "deeply shocked and disturbed about the allegations" against Black, who was suspended by the agency when it learned about the investigation of him last year.

The FDIC said Black's criminal activity "had nothing whatsoever to do with the FDIC," and did not involve the use of agency computers or other devices. The agency also said it had cooperated with the FBI and DOJ in the criminal probe.

CNBC has requested comment from Black's defense attorneys and from the Arlington Aquatic Club.

On Jan. 5, Black was deemed indefinitely ineligible by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, a nonprofit group that has the authority to resolve abuse and misconduct reports in sports associated with U.S. Olympic programs.