The No. 1 way to keep your kid from being too much of a perfectionist, says psychologist

Striving for perfection might seem like a positive trait, among kids and adults alike.

But perfectionism doesn't make your children any more likely to become successful adults, research shows — and it's a contributing factor to mental health issues like anxiety and low self-esteem.

The reason: Perfectionist children are typically extremely self-critical and likely suffer anxiety over the possibility of making any mistake in any aspect of their lives, from school projects to playing sports, says Allison Butler, a psychology professor and director of the Innovation and Design Experience for All program at Bryant University.

"It's defined as, basically, holding yourself to excessively high standards or perceiving external pressures to be perfect and wanting to please others and have others perceive you as flawless and faultless," Butler tells CNBC Make It.

Her advice for the parents of perfectionists: Help your kids reframe how they think about mistakes. Learning to accept mistakes and view them as learning opportunities can help keep those missteps from becoming the source of added stress or depression, she says.

"A perfectionist is trying to be effective, successful [and] to do well ... You can be more confident in that desired outcome if you have opened yourself up to feedback and testing and prototyping along the way," Butler says.