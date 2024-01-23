New Hampshire primary live updates: Nikki Haley battles Donald Trump to the finish as voters hit the polls
Voters in New Hampshire are casting the first primary votes of the 2024 presidential election in more than 300 voting locations across the Granite State.
Most polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. ET, and will close between 7:00 and 8:00 p.m.
New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scalan said that he expects that turnout will exceed 400,000 voters, with the lion's share of those ballots being cast in the Republican primary.
In the GOP race, former President Donald Trump faces off against ex-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. They are their party's only major party candidates left in the field after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out Sunday.
Trump's lead in polls is undeniably massive. He holds a 60%-to-38% edge over Haley in the most recent Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe tracking poll.
If those trends hold, the first Republican primary of the cycle could end up being the party's last competitive nominating contest this year.
But New Hampshire has been known to surprise. And with around 40% of voters neither a registered Republican nor a Democrat, the state is still far from a done deal for Trump.
While Republicans wage a major battle whose outcome will translate into delegate allocations, Democrats are holding a very different kind of primary.
The party's incumbent, President Joe Biden, is not on the ballot, and the results will not affect delegate allocations later this year.
New Hampshire's insistence on holding a primary before South Carolina led the Democratic National Committee to both reduce New Hampshire's delegate count, and refuse to honor the results of its primary.
How Democrats' write-in voting works
Write-in voting is the only way that New Hampshire Democrats can cast a ballot for incumbent President Joe Biden, if they so choose.
To do so, voters must fill in the "Write-In" bubble, located on the last line of their ballot. In the corresponding line to the left, they must write the name of their preferred candidate.
The write-in votes will be hand-counted by poll workers who will determine a ballot's vote based on "intent," Secretary of State David Scanlan told NBC. Write-in ballots will count if a poll worker can reasonably figure out what the voter intended.
"If it's a phonetic spelling, then it will likely be counted. If it is simply a first name, Joe, and there may be other Joes on the ballot, then that's a different situation," Scanlan said.
The final tally should become available around 11 p.m. ET.
Besides Biden, a progressive network online is encouraging voters to write "cease-fire" on their ballots, to protest U.S. support of Israel in its ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza.
— Rebecca Picciotto
Buy a cookie, cast your vote: Election Day foot traffic a golden opportunity
NASHUA, N.H. — The high-profile primary drives a lot of spending in the Granite State — but the election economy isn't limited to TV ad sales and hotel rooms.
At Ledge Street Elementary School, one of this city's nine polling locations, the school's parent-teacher organization is capitalizing on the steady flow of foot traffic with a bake sale.
Residents heading inside to vote will pass by a trio of fold-out tables piled high with cookies, cupcakes, dipped pretzels and an array of other homemade and home-wrapped goods from about 20 parents.
It's prime real estate, but there's no price-gouging here: Most of the goods sell for 50 cents, though larger items, like the postcard-sized "I Voted" cookies, fetch $1.
The PTO's last bake sale, at a state-level election in November, netted around $300, said Amy Shuler, a fifth-grade teacher and the group's treasurer. Some of that total came from donations, she noted.
This time around has already been much busier, she said.
The money helps fund field days, assemblies, playground equipment and sometimes even classroom supplies.
There's "a lot of generosity toward the PTO," said Shuler.
— Kevin Breuninger
Crucial voter turnout will likely come down to four counties
Four of New Hampshire's 10 counties could be key bellwethers to watch tonight to gauge all important voter turnout, according to the University of Virginia Center for Politics.
Hillsborough, Rockingham, Stafford and Merrimack together comprise 75% of the primary electorate.
Since 1952, seven towns in New Hampshire have consistently gone to the eventual winner of the state's Republican primary, Four of them are located in three of those counties, NBC News reported.
Trump won the city of Rochester in Stafford County by 20 points in 2016, close to his 23-point margin of victory in New Hampshire that year, according to NBC.
Hillsborough County made up nearly 30% of the primary vote in 2016, while one out of four votes came from Rockingham County. Merrimack County, located west of Stafford, was home to 12% of Republican primary voters in 2016.
—Chelsey Cox
New Hampshire GOP primary ad spending totals over $70 million
The New Hampshire Republican primary campaign will have cost over $70 million in advertisements, according to data from AdImpact.
The massive amount of ad money was split between the campaigns and supportive political action committees of Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. The ads aired on television, radio and digital platforms.
Haley will wrap up the New Hampshire primary riding on a wave of $30 million in ad support, which includes over $18 million from the pro-Haley super PAC, SFA Fund Inc.
Trump and his supportive super PAC have invested over $15 million into ads in New Hampshire.
- Brian Schwartz