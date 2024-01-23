U.S. cities with the highest—and lowest—barriers to homeownership, according to a new report

Experts agree that buying a home can be a great way to build wealth, but achieving that goal can be challenging.

In a January report, RealtyHop looked at the number of years it takes to save up for a down payment in the 100 most populated U.S. cities.

RealtyHop collected the median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau, assumed that a household saves 20% of its annual gross income each year and then calculated the number of years it takes to save up for a down payment using 20% of the median asking price (the cost of a typical down payment) and the amount saved annually.