Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, Texas Instruments, Intuitive Surgical and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Netflix — The streaming service jumped 8.5% after the company reported 13.1 million new subscribers, pushing its total membership count to an all-time high of 260.8 million paid subscribers. Netflix also posted a revenue beat during the fourth quarter. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share on $8.83 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by LSEG had forecasted $2.22 earnings per share on $8.72 billion in revenue. Texas Instruments — Shares fell 4% after the company issued weak first-quarter earnings and revenue guidance. Texas Instruments is estimating earnings per share to fall between 96 cents and $1.16, versus consensus estimates of $1.41, per LSEG. Revenue is also expected to come in lower, in a range of $3.45 billion to $3.75 billion, compared to estimates of $4.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical — The stock advanced 5% after the company posted a beat on top and bottom lines. Intuitive Surgical reported adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share on $1.93 billion in revenue. Analysts had forecasted earnings of $1.48 per share on $1.89 billion in revenue, according to LSEG. The company reported a 21% year-over-year jump in procedures using its da Vinci robotic surgery technology. East West Bancorp – Shares fell about 3% after East West posted an earnings miss. The regional bank posted $1.69 earnings per share, coming in 5 cents below analysts' estimates, according to FactSet. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by nearly 15%.