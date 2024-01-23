Treasury yields fractionally higher ahead of key data releases

Near 2:25 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was around 1.7 basis points higher at 4.1109% while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up just over 1 basis point at 4.3284%.

U.S. Treasury yields nudged slightly higher on Tuesday morning, as market participants await the release of key economic data points later in the week.

Investors are trying to gauge when the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates, which will be a key determinant of the trajectory for markets and the economy this year.

Two significant pieces of economic data are on the slate this week: a preliminary fourth-quarter GDP growth figure is due on Thursday, followed by the Commerce Department's closely-watched personal consumption expenditures price index for December on Friday.

Despite the uncertain rate outlook, risk-on sentiment remained robust on Monday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both notched all-time highs.

"It's an economy proving to be more resilient than many thought and it's one that is supported by the prospect of central banks cutting rates, and that's a great environment for bonds and it's a great environment for risky assets," PGIM Principal and Global Investment Strategist Guillermo Felices told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday.

Auctions will be held Tuesday for $46 billion of 52-week Treasury Bills and $60 billion of 2-year notes .