World's largest hedge funds record bumper year of profits, research shows

Signage for Citadel Investment Group LLC hangs outside their office in Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

The world's top hedge funds raked in record profits last year amid a resurgence in stock markets, new analysis showed.

The 20 leading fund managers made $67 billion in investor profits in 2023, up from the $65 billion recorded during the pandemic-era rally of 2021, according research Monday from LCH Investment, a fund of hedge funds.

Overall, the fund management industry recorded gains of $218 billion after fees, according to LCH Investments estimates.

The top funds — identified as those which have performed best in dollar terms since their inception — accounted for around one-third of annual profits last year, despite managing less than a fifth (19%) of the industry's assets.

Included among the best performers were Christopher Hohn's TCI, Ken Griffin's Citadel and Andreas Halvorsen's Viking.