A nationwide strike in Argentina poses major test to Milei’s economic ‘shock therapy’

Javier Milei, Argentina's president, during a special address on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

Argentina's largest labor union grouping on Wednesday is expected to hold a nationwide general strike to protest President Javier Milei's shock economic agenda.

The strike comes just 45 days after the right-wing leader took office, making it the fastest action of its kind into the term of a new Argentina government.

Thousands of workers are poised to take the streets after a mobilization called by the opposition aligned Confederación General del Trabajo (CGT), the largest and most influential union in the country, and other union forces.

The strike represents a significant test for Milei, who has announced sweeping measures to deregulate Latin America's third-largest economy.

Analysts said the general strike was unlikely to have a significant impact on Milei's policies in the near term but warned the potential for the labor union's movement to grow in both size and potency could become a serious disruptor of economic activity.

Argentina's government has not responded favorably to the strike action. Milei's administration has reportedly said it will dock a day's pay from each striking public servant, and established an anonymous toll-free line for people to report "threats and pressure" on workers to stay away from their jobs.

"The general strike is more of a political test for the labour unions than for Milei," Jimena Blanco, head of Americas at risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, told CNBC via email.

"Regardless of attendance, the strike caters to the unions' own support base and, at this stage, is not representative of wider social sentiment. However, it has the potential to grow in the future as the impacts of the economic shock plan become palpable."