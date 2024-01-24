Asia markets mostly slide as investors assess trade and factory activity data from Japan

A flag of Japan flies near cargo containers at Tokyo's Odaiba Waterfront on August 6, 2020.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell as investors monitor economic data out of Japan as well as factory activity data from Australia.

Japan's December exports beat expectations, with its trade balance turning in a $62.1 billion surplus compared with a $122.1 billion deficit expected by a Reuters poll of economists. The data comes a day after the Bank of Japan left its monetary policy unchanged.

Australia also saw flash PMI surveys from Juno Bank, which showed an expansion in manufacturing activity in January after 11 straight months of contraction. Business activity in the country also saw a softer contraction in January compared to December.