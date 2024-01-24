Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman and wife Neri Oxman buy nearly 5% stake in Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman and his wife Neri Oxman are buying a nearly 5% stake in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, the exchange reported in a press release Wednesday.

The announcement came as the Israeli bourse announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 17,156,677 shares priced at 20.60 shekels ($5.50) per share.

"The transaction drew robust interest from investors across Israel, the United States, Europe, and Australia, reflecting a strong vote of confidence in both the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the Israeli economy at large," the statement read.

"Among the prominent buyers were Neri Oxman and Bill Ackman who have agreed to purchase approximately a 4.9% equity stake in the TASE."

Ackman, the CEO and founder of New York-based Pershing Square Capital Management, has been a vocal supporter of Israel since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack on the country that triggered an Israeli ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. His wife, Neri Oxman, is an American-Israeli designer and professor.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.