College enrollment picks up for the first time in over a decade — but student loan debt is still a major sticking point

For the first time in over a decade, more students are choosing to go to college.

Undergraduate enrollment rose 1.2% in the fall of 2023 compared with one year earlier — a gain of roughly 176,000 students, according to the National Student Clearinghouse's latest research.

"The number of students in college has finally turned the corner after years of decline," said Doug Shapiro, executive director of the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

"The small uptick this fall is a welcome change for higher education," he said.

However, in the years since the Covid pandemic began, there are still more than 1 million fewer students enrolled in college compared with pre-pandemic times.

Further, this fall's increase was largely driven by the number of associate and certificate degree seekers, Shapiro noted.

"That's aligned with a significant theme," he said.

"Students have been increasingly opting for shorter term degrees and more vocational programs and vocational certificates," he added — at the expense of a four-year degree.

Concerns over rising costs and large student loan balances are causing more young adults to reconsider their plans for after high school, other reports also show.

Would-be college students are looking more closely at the return on investment as tuition costs remain high and a shortage of workers increases opportunities in the labor force — with or without a diploma, according to Eric Greenberg, president of Greenberg Educational Group, a New York-based consulting firm.

"We have more families asking about pre-professional programs," Greenberg said. "They're more value-conscious."