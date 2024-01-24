Cramer's Lightning Round: RxSight is 'losing too much money'

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon U.S. Silica's year-to-date stock performance.

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Tetra Tech's year-to-date stock performance.

Tetra Tech : "I will bless it."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon RxSight's year-to-date stock performance.

RxSight : "This one's losing a lot of money...I want to do more work on it because they're losing too much money for me to just say it's fine."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Praxis Precision Medicines' year-to-date stock performance.

Praxis Precision Medicines : "It's too risky."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Getty's year-to-date stock performance.

Getty : "The problem is, it's a SPAC...I think you're call is good. At $5, I would actually own that stock. It is all over the place."

