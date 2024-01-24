European markets head for higher open ahead of euro zone PMI data

European markets are heading for a positive open Wednesday as investors look ahead to preliminary purchasing managers' index (PMI) data from the euro zone in January.

The composite services and manufacturing PMI data will give investors a gauge of business activity in the single currency area, ahead of the European Central Bank's next meeting on Thursday.

Overnight in Asia-Pacific markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged almost 2%, powered by tech stocks as other regional markets mostly fell.

U.S. stock futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed Wednesday morning after Netflix reported its subscriber count reached a record in the fourth quarter.