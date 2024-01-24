HPE hacked by same Russian intelligence group that hit Microsoft

Antonio Neri, president and chief executive officer of Hewitt Packerd Enterprise (HPE), speaks during the HPE Discovery CIO Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. The summit brings together experts and industry leaders to explore the critical elements CIO's must address to enable speed and agility, including people, use of data and approaches to security, governance and control. Photographer: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hewlett Packard Enterprise said Wednesday that its cloud-based email system was compromised by the state-sponsored actor known as Midnight Blizzard or Cozy Bear.

The enterprise tech giant revealed the hack in a regulatory filing, saying that "the threat actor accessed and exfiltrated data beginning in May 2023 from a small percentage of HPE mailboxes belonging to individuals in our cybersecurity, go-to-market, business segments, and other functions."

HPE said that it is still investigating the hack, which it believes was related to another incident that occurred in June 2023. During that event, the hackers managed to compromise "a limited number of SharePoint files as early as May 2023," the company wrote in the filing.

"Following the notice in June, we immediately investigated with the assistance of external cybersecurity experts and took containment and remediation measures intended to eradicate the activity," the company said in the regulatory filing. "Upon undertaking such actions, we determined that such activity did not materially impact the Company."

