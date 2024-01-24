There are 2 types of goals you can set for yourself, but only one will actually lead to happiness, new study shows

There is a seemingly endless amount of research on how to set and accomplish goals — visualize, loop in friends, record milestones. Do all this and, in theory, you'll improve your life.

Some goals will not lead to more satisfaction, though, a recent study shows.

Extrinsic goals, or aspirations that generally require validation from the external world, are actually linked to ill-being, according to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. Pursuing beauty, fame, or wealth, for example, are all extrinsic goals.

Intrinsic goals, on the other hand, are linked positively to well-being and negatively to ill-being. These are aspirations that relate to bettering yourself and don't rely on others' acceptance. Personal growth, relationships, and health can all be intrinsic goals.