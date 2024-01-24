North Korea crypto hacking activity soars to record high in 2023, new report shows

The FBI claims North Korea-linked hackers were behind a $100 million crypto heist on the so-called Horizon bridge in 2022.

North Korea-linked hackers attacked a record number of crypto platforms in 2023, according to Chainalysis in its latest report on Wednesday.

Data collected from 2016 to 2023 showed that North Korea hacked 20 crypto platforms last year — the highest level recorded in that time period, according to the blockchain analytics firm.

North Korea-affiliated hackers stole slightly over $1 billion worth of crypto assets last year, which was lower than the record $1.7 billion stolen by North Korea-affiliated hackers in 2022.

"North Korea-linked hacks have been on the rise over the past few years, with cyber-espionage groups such as Kimsuky and Lazarus Group utilizing various malicious tactics to acquire large amounts of crypto assets," said Chainalysis on Wednesday.

Another report by blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs said hackers tied to North Korea stole at least $600 million in crypto in 2023.