This North American country is the safest for travelers in 2024—and it's not the U.S.
The post-pandemic era set off the rise of "travel experiences" with more and more people wanting unique adventures and to explore places off the beaten path.
Travel insurance provider Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection recently released its ninth-annual State of Travel Insurance report which ranks the safest countries in the world for travelers.
BHTP surveyed 1,702 people and used data from the Global Peace Index and the State Department's travel safety ratings to evaluate safety concerns like health measures, terrorism, weather emergencies and the safety of underrepresented groups.
It's important to note the report states that despite the ranking, it doesn't mean every part of the country is safe, nor does it account for potential natural disasters.
No. 1 safest country for travelers in 2024: Canada
After ranking sixth last year, Canada climbed to the No. 1 spot on the list of safest countries for travelers in 2024.
Canada ranked highly because its cold weather and low population density make for safe travel.
Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection also stated that in Canada, it's important to watch out for wildfires and the reduced air quality in most major Canadian cities because of them.
According to Britannica, Canada is the world's second-largest country by total area and has the longest coastline.
According to The Better Life Index, Canada outperforms the average countries in income, education, jobs, health, environmental quality, life satisfaction and social connections.
Canadians rated their general satisfaction with life in the country a 7 out of 10, above the OECD average of 6.7.
Top 10 safest countries for travelers in 2024
- Canada
- Switzerland
- Norway
- Ireland
- Netherlands
- United Kingdom
- Portugal
- Denmark
- Iceland
- Australia
Switzerland climbed the ranks from No. 9 last year to No. 2 on the list for 2024.
Switzerland ranked so highly because the country "has been synonymous with security forever – or at least, for as long as there's been a Switzerland," the report states.
Switzerland scored high marks for the stability of its politics and economy, according to U.S. News and World Report. The country is home to giant companies like Nestle, Hoffman-LaRoche, and Novartis.
Switzerland has also been ranked as the best country in the world six times and placed No. 4 in a recent quality of life sub ranking.
