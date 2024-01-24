This North American country is the safest for travelers in 2024—and it's not the U.S.

The post-pandemic era set off the rise of "travel experiences" with more and more people wanting unique adventures and to explore places off the beaten path.

Travel insurance provider Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection recently released its ninth-annual State of Travel Insurance report which ranks the safest countries in the world for travelers.

BHTP surveyed 1,702 people and used data from the Global Peace Index and the State Department's travel safety ratings to evaluate safety concerns like health measures, terrorism, weather emergencies and the safety of underrepresented groups.

It's important to note the report states that despite the ranking, it doesn't mean every part of the country is safe, nor does it account for potential natural disasters.