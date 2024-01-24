Thursday's GDP report expected to show the U.S. economy at a crossroads

Economic growth likely slowed to its weakest pace in a year and a half to end 2023, possibly setting the stage for a more pronounced slowdown ahead, according to Wall Street economists.

The consensus outlook for the fourth quarter is that gross domestic product grew at a 2% seasonally adjusted annualized pace, slicing downward from the 4.9% in Q3 and the lowest reading since the 0.6% decline in the second quarter of 2022.

As the Commerce Department's report hits Thursday morning, Wall Street's attention almost immediately will turn to what the signs are for growth going into 2024.

The report likely will "represent a sharp deceleration" from the previous period, Bank of America economist Shruti Mishra said in a client note. "Incoming data continue to point to a resilient, but cooling, U.S. economy, led by consumer spending on the back of a tight labor market, higher than expected holiday spending, and moderately strong balance sheets."

BofA has a below-consensus view that GDP — the sum of all goods and services produced during the period— will slow to a 1.5% pace, largely because parts of the economy not directly related to consumer spending, such as nonresidential business fixed investment and housing, will tail off.

In addition, the bank expects a slowdown in inventory restocking to shave close to a full percentage point off the headline number.

Looking forward, Bank of America forecasts the first quarter of 2024 to show growth of just 1%.