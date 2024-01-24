Your gym is probably emptier than usual this January—an exercise physiologist explains why

At the top of the year, gyms are typically swarming with newcomers who are looking to meet their fitness goals. But this year, many devoted gym-goers noticed their gyms are rather empty.

While some people couldn't be happier to see an unoccupied gym, others took to social media to find out if "anyone still makes resolutions" anymore.

Freezing temperatures and snowstorms across the country may have been the blame for fewer people on treadmills and exercise bikes during the first week of the year. Some people figured that by mid-January gyms would be filled to capacity.



But by the third week of 2024, social media users were still wondering why their gyms weren't flooded with people.

Neal Pire, a certified exercise physiologist and fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine, says that on a wider scale, he hasn't noticed a trend of less people in the gym. At the fitness clubs and studios where he works out, there are way more people when he visits now than when he did last month, he says.

But Pire does have a hunch about why other gyms are appearing a bit deserted this month.