Comcast tops revenue and profit estimates despite broadband subscriber losses, raises dividend by 7%

Comcast topped both revenue and profit estimates in the fourth quarter as it lost fewer broadband subscribers than expected, and it raised its dividend 7%, the company said Thursday. Here's how Comcast performed, compared with estimates from analysts surveyed by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. Earnings per share: 84 cents adjusted vs. 79 cents expected

Revenue: $31.25 billion vs. $30.51 billion expected For the quarter ended Dec. 31, net income rose 7.8% to $3.26 billion, or 81 cents a share, compared to $3.02 billion, or 70 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue increased 2.3% compared with the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was flat year-over-year at about $8 billion. "For the third consecutive year, we generated the highest revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS in our company's history," Comcast Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts said in a statement. "We also reported the highest adjusted EBITDA on record at Theme Parks; were the #1 studio in worldwide box office for the first time since 2015; and maintained Peacock's position as the fastest growing streamer in the U.S."

Comcast increased its dividend by 8 cents, or 7%, to $1.24 per share on an annualized basis for 2024. It's the 16th consecutive year the company has raised its dividend. Comcast also approved a new share repurchase program authorization with no expiration date for $15 billion, effective as of Friday. Free cash flow in the fourth quarter was $1.7 billion and $13 billion for the year. Comcast lost 34,000 domestic broadband subscribers — less than the average analyst estimate of about 62,000 as compiled by StreetAccount. Despite the losses, domestic broadband revenue rose 3.7% to $6.4 billion. Average revenue per user jumped 3.9% as customers connected more devices and spent more for higher Internet speeds. Comcast added 310,000 wireless subscribers, trailing the average analyst of about 342,000 gained. The company lost 389,000 video subscribers -- a narrower loss than the average analyst estimate of nearly 458,000. Theme parks adjusted EBITDA rose 11.6% to $872 million, which trailed analyst estimates of roughly $897 million. The figure still broke a quarterly record for Comcast.

