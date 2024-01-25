Elon Musk says Chinese EV makers will 'pretty much demolish' most competitors without trade barriers

In this article TSLA Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Elon Musk speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 29, 2023 in New York City. Slaven Vlasic | Getty Images

Elon Musk said Chinese electric automakers will find "significant" success outside of China, even as his firm Tesla faces intense competition from these same companies. "The Chinese car companies are the most competitive car companies in the world. So, I think they will have significant success outside of China depending on what kind of tariffs or trade barriers are established," Musk said on Tesla's earnings call on Wednesday. "Frankly, I think, if there are not trade barriers established, they will pretty much demolish most other companies in the world."

