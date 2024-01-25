European Central Bank holds rates steady, gives no hint at cuts ahead

The European Central Bank on Thursday held interest rates unchanged, and reiterated it would keep them high for a "sufficiently long duration" to bring inflation to target.

The central bank is holding steady for the third straight meeting, after hiking its deposit rate to 4% in September.

It said that recent data had "broadly confirmed" its previous medium-term inflation outlook and that, despite energy effects, a declining trend in underlying inflation had continued.

"The Governing Council will continue to follow a data-dependent approach to determining the appropriate level and duration of restriction," the ECB said in a statement.

Its "future decisions will ensure that its policy rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary," it added, echoing previous language.