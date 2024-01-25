Retail CEO turnover soars, as fewer women hold top jobs in the industry

Michelle Gass, chief executive officer of Kohls Corp., stands for a photograph at the National Retail Federation Inc. (NRF) annual Honors in New York, U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Turnover in C-suites spiked across industries last year — and in retail in particular.

Next week, new CEOs will take over at both Levi Strauss and Macy's , from their current offices elsewhere in the companies. But turnover in corner offices goes well beyond those big names.

Last year, U.S. companies announced 55% more CEO changes than in 2022, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas. The 1,914 departures in 2023 set a record since the firm started tracking the data in 2002. The firm tracks public U.S. businesses, along with private, government and non-profit companies that have CEO positions.

"There was a lot of reticence among CEOs to leave their organizations in the middle of the Covid crisis," said Andy Challenger, Challenger, Gray & Christmas senior vice president. "Covid rocked retail in a really significant way. Boards didn't want to make changes, CEOs themselves didn't want to leave. And now as that storm has passed, I think there's been this pent up demand for people to leave."

Further, Challenger said the pandemic accelerated other changes in consumer preferences, which has forced companies' boards of directors to look for new strategies and leaders to adapt.

The retail industry specifically saw its second most CEO departures ever last year since the firm started tracking them. The 52 CEO exits during 2023 more than doubled the 21 CEO turnovers in 2022, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas data. It was below 2019's record 63 CEO departures in the industry.

"Retail, probably, has seen the biggest shakeup in its leadership for a long time," Challenger said.

In Korn Ferry's separate analysis of retail CEO turnover in 2023, the executive recruitment firm found 57% of new chief executives named in the industry last year were already working for the company they will lead. Of the 43% of external hires, 45% came from outside of retail, often in adjacent industries like consumer packaged goods and hospitality.