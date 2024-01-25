RNC draft resolution would make Trump presumptive GOP nominee

Republican presidential hopeful and former US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally in Laconia, New Hampshire, January 22, 2024.

A draft resolution making its way through the Republican National Committee would declare Donald Trump the GOP's presumptive 2024 presidential nominee — even as his rival, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, is still vying for the nomination.

The two-page draft notes that Trump easily won the Iowa caucuses and Tuesday's New Hampshire primary, and that he leads in the polls of upcoming primary states, including Haley's home state of South Carolina.

It argues, "any money spent from this moment forward in the primary process is better spent fighting the democrats by focusing on President Biden's deadly border crisis, failed economic policies and disastrous and dangerous foreign policy."

The document could come up next week at the committee's winter meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to NBC News, which obtained a copy of the draft resolution from an RNC member.