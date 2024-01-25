Tesla shares drop 8% after company warns of slowdown in 2024

Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on Nov. 2, 2023.

Tesla shares fell in pre-market trade on Thursday, after the company reported earnings that missed expectations and warned of a slowdown in 2024.

Shares of Tesla were around 8% at around 6.33 a.m. ET.

Tesla reported revenue and earnings on Wednesday that missed market expectations. Tesla's automotive revenue, a closely-watched metric, totaled $21.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, rising just 1% year-on-year.